Liverpool Only Reason Man City Aren’t Walking League Again – Former Red

Stephen Warnock has insisted Liverpool are the only reason why Manchester City have not walked the Premier League yet again this season.



The race for the league title in England is heating up after Liverpool dropped points in back to back games in the Premier League, against Leicester City and West Ham respectively, over the last two weeks.











However, the Reds continue to remain at the summit of the league table, courtesy of their slender three-point lead over defending champions Manchester City.



Despite their worrying run of form in recent weeks, Warnock has insisted that Liverpool are the only reason why Manchester City are not once again dominating the Premier League.





The former Reds defender also admitted that Liverpool’s character has dropped in the last few games, but insists they cannot be questioned with respect to it simply because they have prevented Manchester City from walking the league title again.



“At the beginning of the season Manchester City were tipped to walk this league again – and they're not doing it”, Warnock said on LFC TV after the West Ham game.





“And they're not doing it because Liverpool have played with that enjoyment and they've played with a character about them.



“I think they've just lost that character a bit in the last couple of games.”



Liverpool, who won just two out of five games across all competitions in January, are in desperate need of a win to gain some momentum in the title race.

