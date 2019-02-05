Rangers Confirm Carlos Pena Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have confirmed that they have terminated the contract of midfielder Carlos Pena.



The Gers splashed the cash to sign the Mexican during the reign of former boss Pedro Caxinha, but Pena struggled to live up to the demands of Scottish football.











Rangers have now concluded that Pena has no future at the club and have ended his contract.



The Scottish giants said in a statement: "We can confirm that Carlos Pena is no longer a Rangers player. His contract has been terminated. We wish him the best for his future."





Pena had been due to stay at Rangers under the terms of his contract until the summer of 2020.



The midfielder, who has been capped at international level by Mexico, departs Ibrox having managed just 14 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with five goals in the process.





Pena, who has been on two loan spells in Mexico during his time as a Rangers player, will now look to get his career back on track elsewhere.



The midfielder is due to turn 29 in March.

