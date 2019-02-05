XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2019 - 14:04 GMT

Roma Put Contract Talks For Arsenal Target On Hold

 




Roma have decided to wait until the summer to discuss extending the contract of Arsenal linked attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 19-year-old joined Roma as part of the deal that saw Inter sign Radja Nainggolan last summer.




The youngster has been a revelation in Serie A this season and his performances have catapulted him to become one of the most sought after young players in Europe.

Arsenal have been linked with an interest in Zaniolo and his goal against AC Milan at the weekend further increased the noise surrounding his future at Roma.
 


Roma were said to be keen to meet his entourage next week to discuss a new deal, but according to Sky Italia, the talks have been postponed until the summer.

The Giallorossi have been in touch with his family and both have reached an agreement to wait until the end of the season to discuss a new contract.
 


The player’s family and Roma want Zaniolo to focus on matters on the pitch and if he continues to perform, the club are expected to offer him a more lucrative contract in the summer.

Roma are confident of holding on to him and are calm about the situation at the moment.
 