Trabzonspor Plotting Motivation Boost For Leeds United Loanee Caleb Ekuban

Trabzonspor are plotting to give Caleb Ekuban a motivation boost by signing him from Leeds United on a permanent basis before the end of the season.



Leeds loaned Ekuban out to Turkey in the summer, with Trabzonspor splashing out a loan fee of €200,000 and also retaining a right to buy set at €1m.











Trabzonspor have been delighted with Ekuban, who is now a fan favourite, and want to keep him permanently.



However, according to Turkish daily Takvim, Trabzonspor will not wait until the end of the season to activate the option to buy as they want to hand Ekuban a morale-boost.





The Turkish Super Lig giants want to lock Ekuban down permanently before the season ends.



He will also be handed a lucrative contract in Trabzon, with the club prepared to hand him a three-year deal worth €750,000 per year from next season.





The striker has netted seven times in 21 games for Trabzonspor this season and struck in his first Super Lig match, against Galatasaray.



He managed just two goals in 21 appearances for Leeds and his time at Elland Road could be over soon.

