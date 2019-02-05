West Ham Keep Eyes On La Liga Midfielder, Scout Is Regular Presence

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have continued to scout Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca following making an enquiry for him in January.



The 22-year-old defensive midfielder’s future in January came under consideration after several clubs in Europe showed interest in snaring him away from Espanyol.











The Catalan club have managed to keep hold of him, but Roca could again be in-demand once the summer window rolls out at the end of the season.



West Ham are one of the clubs who showed serious interest in the player, and according to Catalan daily Sport, they even probed Espanyol about the possibility of signing him.





Espanyol made it clear to West Ham that they would have to pay his €40m release clause to sign him and the Hammers made no further contact for the player.



However, the east London club have not taken their eyes of Roca and a scout from the club is claimed to be a constant presence at Espanyol’s games.





Inter are also interested in Roca and even held talks with the Catalan club to sign him on loan in January with an option to buy.



But Espanyol remained firm on their demands.

