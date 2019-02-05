XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2019 - 20:56 GMT

West Ham Keep Eyes On La Liga Midfielder, Scout Is Regular Presence

 




West Ham have continued to scout Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca following making an enquiry for him in January.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder’s future in January came under consideration after several clubs in Europe showed interest in snaring him away from Espanyol.




The Catalan club have managed to keep hold of him, but Roca could again be in-demand once the summer window rolls out at the end of the season.

West Ham are one of the clubs who showed serious interest in the player, and according to Catalan daily Sport, they even probed Espanyol about the possibility of signing him.
 


Espanyol made it clear to West Ham that they would have to pay his €40m release clause to sign him and the Hammers made no further contact for the player.

However, the east London club have not taken their eyes of Roca and a scout from the club is claimed to be a constant presence at Espanyol’s games.
 


Inter are also interested in Roca and even held talks with the Catalan club to sign him on loan in January with an option to buy.

But Espanyol remained firm on their demands.
 