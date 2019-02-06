AC Milan Join Arsenal and Chelsea In Hunt For Ligue 1 Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have joined the transfer chase with Chelsea, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund for young Marseille centre-back Boubacar Kamara.



A product of the Marseille academy, the youngster broke into the first team last season and has become a regular starter this term at the Orange Velodrome.











He has made 23 appearances for the club and his consistency in Marseille’s defence has piqued the interest of several top clubs in Europe over the last few months.



Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the youngster for a while and it has been claimed that he has emerged as one of their targets for next summer.





Arsenal have also been following his exploits, along with Dortmund, and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have joined the queue of admirers for Kamara ahead of the next transfer window.



Marseille are worried about losing Kamara for a cut price, as he will be entering the final 12 months of his current contract in the summer.





The club have been holding talks with his representatives over a new deal, but they are yet to close out an agreement over fresh terms.



Marseille want to arm him with a new long term contract and trigger an auction for his services at the end of the season.



