Arsenal Target Leandro Trossard Drops Big Summer Transfer Hint

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal linked Leandro Trossard has given a big hint he is ready to quit Genk in the summer, even if the Belgian side can secure Champions League football for next term.



The winger has been in red hot form for Genk in the Belgian top flight and his performances have not gone unnoticed.











Trossard has been linked with both Arsenal and Tottenham, and it was claimed recently that a deal has been done for him to switch to the Emirates Stadium.



The winger insists that no agreements have been reached with any club, but dropped a big hint that he sees himself moving away from Genk in the summer.





"There are no agreements or such, but it might well be that next summer is the ideal moment [to go]", he told Knack.



"My dream scenario is, first do something fantastic at Racing Genk, and then go through the big gate."





Genk are top of the league in Belgium and could book Champions League football for next term, but Trossard has indicated even that may not be enough to keep him from moving on.



"Maybe I will also be going to a club that play in the Champions League? It is hard to make statements about this right now.



"We will only make these assessments at the end of the season.



"For the next six months, the focus will be 100 per cent on Racing Genk."



Trossard, 24, has hit the back of the net on 17 occasions for Genk this season, as well as providing eight assists for his team-mates.



Since joining Genk, Trossard has made over 100 appearances for the club.

