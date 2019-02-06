Controlled Performance – Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic Win Over Hibernian

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers has hailed a "controlled performance" after his Celtic side eased to a 2-0 win over Hibernian at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership clash this evening.



Celtic were dominant from the off at Parkhead and took the lead in the 24th minute when Ryan Christie struck.











Jeremy Toljan and Timothy Weah combined to bring about the opening for Christie, with Toljan cutting the ball back for the attacker to fire Celtic ahead.



Hibs managed to hold on until half time without conceding another, but Celtic grabbed a second in the 63rd minute, with Oliver Burke striking, Christie turning the provider with a superb through ball.





The Bhoys then suffered a big blow when Emiliano Izaguirre picked up a nasty injury with seven minutes left and had to be replaced.



Celtic saw out the 2-0 win, maintaining their six-point lead at the top of the Premiership table, and Rodgers was delighted with his side's performance.





"It was a controlled performance", Rodgers told a press conference after the match.



"We scored a very good first goal and in the second-half we organised the game well.



"It was a great three points for us and a very good team performance."



Rodgers was also happy to report that Izaguirre's injury does not look serious, with the medical team believing the defender has been lucky.



"It was a clumsy challenge on him.



"The medical team tell me they think he's got away with it, little bit sore but should be fine in a few days", the Celtic boss added.

