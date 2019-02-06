Jeremy Toljan Plays, Vakoun Bayo On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Hibernian to Parkhead for a Scottish Premiership encounter.



Brendan Rodgers' side have got back into their groove in recent weeks, establishing a six-point advantage at the top of the Premiership table and will start as firm favourites to see off managerless Hibs.











However, Celtic have lost two of their last three meetings with Hibernian, though they both occurred at Easter Road.



Rodgers opts to go with Scott Bain in goal, while in defence the Celtic manager selects Jeremy Toljan at right-back. Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic are the central pairing, while Scott Brown will look to boss midfield. Ryan Christie, Timothy Weah and Scott Sinclair support Oliver Burke.



If Rodgers needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Vakoun Bayo and Jonny Hayes.



Celtic Team vs Hibernian



Bain, Toljan, Boyata, Simunovic, Izaguirre, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Weah, Sinclair, Burke



Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Bayo, Hayes, Lustig, Henderson, Johnston

