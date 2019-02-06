XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/02/2019 - 18:46 GMT

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Marco Silva's Everton side at Goodison Park in a league game this evening.

The Citizens have returned to form in recent weeks and can go back to the top of the Premier League table by taking all three points off the Toffees.




Vincent Kompany remains out of action for Manchester City due to a muscle issue.

Boss Pep Guardiola trusts in Ederson in goal, while at the back he opts to pick a four of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte. David Silva captains the team, while Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva also play. Sergio Aguero is up top.

Guardiola has options on the bench to shake things up, including Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

 


Manchester City Team vs Everton

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva (c), Sane, Bernardo, Aguero

Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Zinchenko
 