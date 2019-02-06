Marcus Rashford Can Play For Barcelona – Patrick Kluivert

Follow @insidefutbol





Netherlands legend Patrick Kluivert believes Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has the ability to play for Barcelona.



The striker has looked rejuvenated under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and has usurped Manchester United’s big money signing Romelu Lukaku as the club’s first choice hitman.











The Manchester United academy product’s form has again made him one of the most talked about young players in world football and the club have made a move to secure him on a new long term contract.



Rashford may be unlikely to push for a transfer, but Kluivert believes he could easily slot into the Barcelona team if the Catalan giants can find a way to snare him away from Manchester United.





He does not believe many strikers have the ability to play at the Nou Camp but is certain Rashford is certainly a rare striker who has the talent to excel in a Barcelona shirt.



“I like Marcus Rashford, a lot,” Kluivert told Sport360.





“It will be really difficult to get him over. But he is a good player.



“I don’t see a lot of players who can play in Barcelona. [Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, perhaps he can play.



“There is not a lot. Maybe some players who can play in La Liga, young players.



“But for me, I think the best one is Marcus Rashford.”



Rashford has scored six goals in his last eight league appearances for the club.

