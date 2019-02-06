XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2019 - 10:19 GMT

Rangers Watching Midfielder In Portuguese Top Flight, Summer Swoop Eyed

 




Rangers have been keeping close tabs on Maritimo midfielder Josip Vukovic with a view to potentially signing him next summer.

The Glasgow giants are still just six points off Celtic in the league table and could give the reigning champions a tough fight for the title towards the end of the season.




But Steven Gerrard and the Rangers recruitment team are already looking ahead to the next summer transfer window and what they can do in terms of reinforcements.

The Rangers boss is believed to want to add a defensive shield to his midfield ahead of next season and the club have been scouring the market for solutions.
 


According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Glasgow giants have been keeping a close eye on Maritimo’s Croatian defensive midfielder Vukovic for a while.

He moved to Portugal from Olimpik Donetsk last summer and has impressed with his performances in the top tier of Portuguese football.
 


The 29-year-old has emerged as a possible target for Rangers next summer and the club are expected to further scout him in the next few months.

But they could face serious competition for his signature as the Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are also interested in him and Villarreal are considering making a move for him.
 