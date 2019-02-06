XRegister
06 October 2018

06/02/2019 - 14:56 GMT

You Should Be Buzzing, Former Manchester United Star Tells Players On Tough Run

 




David May believes the Manchester United players must relish the opportunity to play in big games ahead of a tough schedule for the club.

Manchester United will travel to Fulham this Saturday, but following that they will face Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool in a tough run of games.




In March, Solskjaer’s team will again have a tough schedule that will see them play PSG, Arsenal and Manchester City and May admits that fixture list does look daunting.

But the former defender believes playing in big games is part and parcel of being a Manchester United player and he is feeling confident because of the form the players have shown in the new year.
 


He has insisted that he is not feeling worried about the daunting games ahead of Manchester United and believes the players must feel the same as playing in such matches must excite them.

May said on MUTV: “As much as much as the tough fixtures we have, that’s what playing for this club means.
 


“It is about playing in big games and they’ll be up for it.

“After a roller-coaster ride, they are absolutely flying, having won nine and drawn one.

“We have got Fulham on Saturday, three days later we have PSG and then you have six days off before the Chelsea game – they are the games you want to play.”

May also insisted that in their current form, Manchester United should not fear any side.

“We are in a rich vein of form, our confidence is sky high and you know what, bring them all on.

“I don’t fear anybody. If I was one of the lads, I’d be buzzing looking at those games.”

Solskjaer is yet to lose since taking charge of Manchester United in December, but he is set to face stiff tests ahead.
 