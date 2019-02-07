Delighted To See Rangers Backing Steven Gerrard – Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton says he is delighted to see the Gers backing Steven Gerrard in terms of player recruitment, with the Glasgow giants needing to change approach from when he was in charge.



The 56-year-old was the manager at Ibrox between 2015 and 2017, helping the Gers earn promotion to the top division in his very first year in charge.











His first victory in an Old Firm clash came in 2016 in the Scottish Cup semi-final, where they beat Celtic 5-4 on penalties.



Warburton was tasked with revamping the squad and dipped into the free transfer market, while also working to get the best out of younger players – and he feels beating Celtic consistently with such a group was never going to happen.





As such, Warburton has backed Rangers giving Gerrard good money to spend in the market.



However, the former Nottingham Forest boss will make no comment on where the cash to back Rangers is coming from.

