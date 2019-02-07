XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/02/2019 - 12:44 GMT

I’d Heard Celtic Park Was Crazy – Bhoys New Boy Not Disappointed

 




Jeremy Toljan insists that he was not left disappointed by his first taste of Celtic Park, after he helped the Bhoys to a 2-0 win over Hibernian. 

The right-back, on loan at the Scottish champions from German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, was handed a start in the Scottish Premiership fixture by boss Brendan Rodgers.




He even set up Celtic's first goal, scored by Ryan Christie, as he was lauded for his performance by Rodgers.

And Toljan was delighted with a taste of the Celtic atmosphere, which he had heard was crazy and did not disappoint.
 


"It was exciting. I'd been looking forward to it since I came here", Toljan was quoted as saying by STV.

"I'd heard a lot about how the stadium was crazy, a good atmosphere, I enjoyed it a lot.
 


"It's been an exciting few days, it's a nice team, they have accepted me very well.

"I've had no problems and settled really quickly, everything is good so far", the full-back added.

Toljan had not managed to enjoy playing time at Dortmund this season and will now be looking to kick on and secure regular game time under Rodgers in Glasgow.

Celtic are next in action in the Scottish Cup this coming weekend when they host St Johnstone at Celtic Park.
 