06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/02/2019 - 23:36 GMT

Leeds United Striker Eyeing Goals At Middlesbrough

 




Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford believes he owes the Whites fans three goals, when his side go up against Middlesbrough on Saturday at the Riverside Stadium.

The summer signing has struggled to make an impact this season, with his campaign interrupted by injuries; Bamford joined Leeds from Middlesbrough last summer.




Bamford scored last weekend as Leeds lost 3-1 at home against Norwich City.

The 25-year-old will now hope to feature for Leeds at Middlesbrough, where he had two spells.
 


Bamford was in the Middlesbrough team that thrashed Leeds 3-0 at the Riverside Stadium last season and the striker helped himself to all three goals – and as such he feels he owes the Leeds fans a hat-trick.

"I think I owe the Leeds’ fans three goals!" Bamford said at a press conference.
 


However, Bamford insists that he has fond memories of the Middlesbrough supporters.

"But I’ve got a lot of love for that club and I enjoyed my time there.

"I haven’t got a bad word to say."

Bamford has so far managed a total of seven Championship matches for the Peacocks this season, scoring two goals and has helped set up one for his team-mates.
 