Playing At St James’ Park Will Feel Magnificent – Miguel Almiron

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United new boy Miguel Almiron has no doubt that turning out for the Magpies at St James' Park will be "magnificent".



The Magpies beat off competition to land the Paraguayan from MLS side Atlanta United before the transfer window slammed shut at the end of last month.











He was unable to make his Newcastle debut against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend due to the need for a work permit, but Almiron is now relishing the chance to get down to work at the club.



He told a press conference, as he was unveild at St James' Park: "I physically feel good and it's good to focus, working hard and learning the tactics.





"It's down to the manager whether I will be ready for Monday but certainly I feel ready and I'm keen to take part."



And Almiron is excited about what awaits him at St James' Park, explaining he has already felt warmth from the Newcastle fans.





"I think it will be absolutely great to play here, the feeling will be magnificent", the attacking midfielder said.



"I'm really grateful for the way I've been welcomed already.



"I've felt the support, kindness and good feelings already.



"I really can't wait to play for Newcastle United."



Newcastle, who sit just two points above the drop zone in the Premier League, are next in action away at Nuno's Wolves side on Monday night.



Almiron's St James' Park bow could come later this month, when Newcastle play host to struggling Huddersfield Town.

