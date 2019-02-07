PSG Convinced Chelsea Star Can Be Signed In Summer, Fresh Assault Planned

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are convinced that it could be possible to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea in the summer and are preparing for a fresh assault on the midfielder.



The French champions have been keen on Kante for some time, but Chelsea have steadfastly refused to do business and the Frenchman has been happy to stay at Stamford Bridge.











PSG have made landing a top class defensive midfielder their priority in the upcoming summer transfer window and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, are preparing to go back in for Kante.



While PSG believe it will be tough to take Kante from Chelsea, they are convinced it is not impossible and a deal could be done.





Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has switched Kante's position this season and is determined to build the Blues' game around Jorginho.



There has been little to suggest Kante wants to leave Chelsea, but PSG could have taken encouragement from the positional change and the possibility the Blues may again miss out on Champions League football this season.





Chelsea do sit fourth in the Premier League table, but look to be involved in a shootout with Manchester United and Arsenal for fourth place.



Manchester United are just two points behind Chelsea, while Arsenal are three behind the Blues.



And Sarri's men travel to Manchester City this coming weekend.

