We Need To Find Right Formula, West Ham Attacker Insists

West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass believes that his team need to find a formula that will drive them forward as they need to repay the fans for their backing.



The Hammers have found it difficult to maintain consistency this season, struggling to follow up on impressive results.











A draw against league leaders Liverpool on Monday night came after three defeats in a row, including in the FA Cup against AFC Wimbledon.



Snodgrass, who has won the faith of Manuel Pellegrini this term, believes that the need for his team is to find a formula that will drive them forward and help them play with consistency.





The former Hull City star believes that the fans have done their bit in that attempt and now it is up to the team to follow that up with performances.



“We need to find a formula that’s going to drive us forward because the fans are unbelievable", Snodgrass told his club's official website.





"They’re willing us forward and that’s what it takes, so we must match that with our work-rate and give them something to cheer about.”



The Hammers are scheduled to take on Crystal Palace in their next match, away from home on Saturday.

