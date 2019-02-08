I Didn’t Want To Leave Chelsea Until Summer, Cesc Fabregas Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he wanted to stay at Chelsea until the end of the season before he eventually left the club for Monaco in January.



The Spaniard joined the Ligue 1 giants in the winter transfer window after struggling to feature in the first eleven under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in the first half of the current season.











Ahead of January, he indicated that he wanted to see out his contract at Chelsea until the summer, but he was not playing regular football, which prompted him to seek a move.



Fabregas joined Monaco and has been a regular feature in their team despite the departure of Thierry Henry, who pushed for his transfer in the first place.





The Spaniard admits that his situation was complicated at Chelsea and he did want to leave on a free transfer in the summer rather than depart in January.



“It is clear that it was complicated”, the Spaniard told Cadena SER about his departure from Chelsea.





“I wanted to wait at the end of the season and leave after my contract.”



Fabregas won two league titles amongst other honours during his four-and-a-half-year stay at Chelsea.

