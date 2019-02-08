I Love Galatasaray, I’d Stay – Henry Onyekuru Admits Everton Work Permit Issues

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru is fully prepared to stay at Turkish giants Galatasaray next season if he cannot fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League.



The Toffees snapped up the attacker following a promising spell in Belgian football, but he has struggled to get a work permit to turn out for the club at Goodison Park.











Onyekuru is on a season-long loan at Galatasaray and has had success in Turkey, finding the back of the net and helping the Istanbul club power a Super Lig title push.



He is aware that a work permit could again be an issue in the summer and insists if that is the case he is prepared to extend his Galatasaray adventure.





"I am very happy here", Onyekuru was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Kralspor.



"I love Galatasaray.





"My dream is to play in the Premier League, but I am having some problems with a work permit.



"No matter what the transfer is, a loan or a cheque. If Everton and Galatasaray agree, I will stay", Onyekuru added.



The Nigeria international has yet to make a single senior team appearance for Everton and the jury is out on whether he will be able to next term.

