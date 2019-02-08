XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/02/2019 - 16:15 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa’s Teams Fade, We’re Following Pattern – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson is concerned that the Whites are fading at the business end of the season under Marcelo Bielsa. 

The Argentine is known for working his players hard and always keeping the intensity high – and there have been question marks over whether Leeds can last the season with Bielsa's methods.




Leeds were knocked off the top of the Championship table last weekend due to a loss at Elland Road against Norwich City and have now been defeated in five of their last seven games.

Robinson does not accept that the wheels have come off at Leeds, but he is worried about the Whites appearing to fade as a result of Bielsa's methods.
 


The former Leeds goalkeeper said on beIN SPORTS Keys & Gray Show: "I wouldn't say they [the wheels] are well and truly off, but it's interesting times.

"They've only won two out of the last seven games.
 


"They are still top because they won seven prior to that.

"But it's a big test for [Bielsa]. If you look at him historically, his teams have always faded towards the end of the season.

"Whether it's the way he wants them to play, the fitness levels he asks of his teams.

"And Leeds certainly seem to be following the pattern."

Robinson believes that an acid test is coming for Leeds this weekend against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

"They are in a real rut at the moment and they have a tough game coming up against Middlesbrough on Saturday and that will be a real test to see where they are at at the moment", he added.

Leeds made just one signing for their first team in the January transfer window, bringing in goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.
 