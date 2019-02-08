XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/02/2019 - 21:34 GMT

Nothing Seems Broken – Elfsborg Doctor Eases Fears On Leeds Loanee Pawel Cibicki

 




Leeds United loanee Pawel Cibicki's injury fears have been allayed by Elfsborg's doctor Matilda Lundblad. 

Cibicki joined Swedish side Elfsborg on a six-month loan deal in the transfer window last month, with the club holding an option to sign him on a permanent basis.




The attacker is now in the thick of preparing for the new Swedish season and turned out in Elfsborg's friendly against Falkenbergs on Friday.

Cibicki scored Elfsborg's only goal in the 1-1 draw, but was forced off in the 23rd minute.
 


There were worried for the Leeds loanee, but Elfsborg doctor Lundblad does not believe the blow is serious.

"He slammed into another player and got hurt in the foot. He can put weight on the foot and I expect that he will have pain for one or a few more days, then he should be able to train sometime during the next week", Lundblad was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Aftonbladet.
 


"[It does not need further investigation] as it looks right now. Nothing seems broken.

"I will keep in touch with Pawel Cibicki and check how it feels.

"If it didn't get any better, as I think [it will] then we'll have a closer look at him", the Eflsborg doctor added.

Elfsborg finished a lowly 12th in the 16-team Swedish top flight last season and will be looking for Cibicki to inspire a better campaign in the forthcoming term.

The attacker was on loan at Norwegian side Molde for the second half of last year and returned to Leeds when his loan ended, on 31st December.
 