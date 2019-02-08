Operation Raise Funds – AC Milan Look To Offload Key Player To Sign Chelsea Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are eyeing selling Franck Kessie in order to finance their move to sign Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko on a permanent deal in the summer.



The Frenchman has been impressive at AC Milan following an initial struggle to adapt, and wants to continue at the San Siro rather than return to Chelsea at the end of the season.











AC Milan have also been convinced about his quality and have made the decision to pay the €38m fee they agreed with Chelsea to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.



But the Rossoneri are also mindful of balancing the books in light of UEFA’s glare on them due to a Financial Fair Play breach and are keen to raise the funds for a transfer.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Serie A giants are considering letting Kessie leave next summer in order to finance the move for Bakayoko.



The Ivorian midfielder has formed a good midfield partnership with the Chelsea loan star and has been a regular feature of their starting eleven this season.





But AC Milan are under pressure to raise funds to sign Bakayoko and they are prepared to sell Kessie to balance their books.



They want around a fee of €40m for the midfielder, which would help the club to pay the transfer fee for Bakayoko.

