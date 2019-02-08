Oxford United Surpass Crowd Target For Sunderland Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Oxford United have passed a target of hitting a crowd in excess of 10,000 for the visit of Sunderland on Saturday.



The U's were hopeful of attracting a big crowd to the game at the Kassam Stadium and in January set a target of 10,000 for Sunderland's visit.











They have now surpassed their 10,000 target and no tickets will be on sale on the day.



Oxford commercial director Matt Everett is delighted the U's will have the opportunity to put on a show for supporters who are not die-hard fans, as the club look to increase attendances on a regular basis.





He told the Oxford Mail: "My personal opinion has always been if we want to attract fans back, the spectacles they want to see are these fixtures with big away support, a good atmosphere and a decent game of football against big clubs.



"It’s nice to convert people into die-hard fans who come every game, but actually we need to become a viable and enjoyable option for people who maybe support other clubs, support Premier League teams who live in the county to come along once or twice a year.





"These are the type of games they will come along and enjoy.



"If we can do that then overall we’ll increase our crowds, which can only be good for us."



Oxford, who have seen their average attendance drop by six per cent this season, have only surpassed a 10,000 crowd on five occasions since 2010.



The U's have won five of their last nine games at the Kassam Stadium and will be aiming for a shock win over Sunderland.

