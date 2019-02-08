XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/02/2019 - 15:21 GMT

Oxford United Surpass Crowd Target For Sunderland Visit

 




Oxford United have passed a target of hitting a crowd in excess of 10,000 for the visit of Sunderland on Saturday. 

The U's were hopeful of attracting a big crowd to the game at the Kassam Stadium and in January set a target of 10,000 for Sunderland's visit.




They have now surpassed their 10,000 target and no tickets will be on sale on the day.

Oxford commercial director Matt Everett is delighted the U's will have the opportunity to put on a show for supporters who are not die-hard fans, as the club look to increase attendances on a regular basis.
 


He told the Oxford Mail: "My personal opinion has always been if we want to attract fans back, the spectacles they want to see are these fixtures with big away support, a good atmosphere and a decent game of football against big clubs.

"It’s nice to convert people into die-hard fans who come every game, but actually we need to become a viable and enjoyable option for people who maybe support other clubs, support Premier League teams who live in the county to come along once or twice a year.
 


"These are the type of games they will come along and enjoy.

"If we can do that then overall we’ll increase our crowds, which can only be good for us."

Oxford, who have seen their average attendance drop by six per cent this season, have only surpassed a 10,000 crowd on five occasions since 2010.

The U's have won five of their last nine games at the Kassam Stadium and will be aiming for a shock win over Sunderland.
 