XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2019 - 22:39 GMT

Agent Gives Positive Update On Leeds United Star Jack Clarke

 




Ian Harte has revealed that Leeds United attacker Jack Clarke has now left hospital in Middlesbrough and is happy and smiling. 

The Leeds talent was brought off at half time in the Whites' 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium with Middlesbrough on Saturday.




Clarke was replaced for tactical reasons, but began to feel ill during the second half, which he watched from the bench, and was eventually given oxygen by paramedics and taken to hospital.

There were worries for the youngster, but his agent Harte insists that Clarke has now left the hospital; he also hailed Leeds' head of medicine Rob Price.
 


Harte wrote on Twitter: "Big thanks to Boro medical team and a special mention to Leeds' Rob Price for today!

"Jack has left the hospital now happy and smiling. Hopefully back on the pitch very soon.
 


"And also a big thanks to everyone involved with James Cook hospital the staff have been brilliant!!!"

It is still unclear what Clarke suffered from during the game at the Riverside Stadium, but Leeds will be looking to take care of him over the coming days as they assess what the next steps should be for him in his recovery.
 