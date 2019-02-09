Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Fulham vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Claudio Ranieri's Fulham side at Craven Cottage this afternoon.



Red Devils interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has yet to taste defeat during his spell in charge and knows that all three points in London would move his side fourth in the Premier League table, even if only temporarily.











Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian remain unavailable, but Marcos Rojo has returned to training.



Solskjaer picks David de Gea between the sticks, while the centre-back pairing the Manchester United boss goes with is Phil Jones and Chris Smalling. Nemanja Matic slots into midfield with Ander Herrera, while Paul Pogba and Juan Mata will look to support Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku.



If the Norwegian tactician wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford.



Manchester United Team vs Fulham



De Gea, Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Young, McTominay, Sanchez, Rashford, Lingard

