XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2019 - 16:13 GMT

Andy Halliday Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes take on Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock outfit in a Scottish Cup tie at Rugby Park this afternoon.

The Gers are desperate to end the season with silverware and will want to make progress in the Scottish Cup, however they suffered defeat on their last visit to Kilmarnock in January.




Steven Gerrard's men scored a morale-boosting win away at Aberdeen in midweek, but it remains to be seen how much the battle at Pittodrie has taken out of them.

Rangers boss Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he selects James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Joe Worrall and Andy Halliday as the back four. Ross McCrorie plays in midfield with Ryan Jack, while Scott Arfield also starts. Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Jermain Defoe.

If the former midfielder needs to change things he can look to his bench, where options include Kyle Lafferty and Steven Davis.

Alfredo Morelos is suspended.

 


Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Halliday, McCrorie, Jack, Arfield, Candeias, Kent, Defoe

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Barisic, Coulibaly, Davis, Lafferty, Middleton
 