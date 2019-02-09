Bayern Munich Increase Contact With Agents, Doing Legwork To Sign Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





German champions Bayern Munich have stepped up on their efforts to sign Arsenal linked winger Nicolas Pepe in the summer.



The 23-year-old winger has been on the radar of several top clubs in Europe due to his consistent performances for Lille over the course of the season.











He decided against leaving Lille in January, but is tipped to seek a transfer next summer when all his heavyweight suitors are expected to form a queue for his services.



Arsenal and Manchester City have been linked with an interest in the Ivory Coast international and even Barcelona are said to be considering signing him.





But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Bayern Munich have increased their contacts with the player’s representatives in order to edge ahead in the race to sign the attacker.



The German champions have long been keeping tabs on the player but are now making the moves to make sure they are at the front of the queue for Pepe in the summer.





With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the twilight of their careers, the Bavarians want to add young wingers to their squad and the Lille star has emerged as a top target.



Pepe has netted 17 goals and provided eleven assists for his Lille in team-mates in all competitions this season.

