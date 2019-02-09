Gladbach Hopeful of Locking Liverpool Target Thorgan Hazard Down On New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has admitted he is hopeful that the club will be able to lock down Liverpool linked attacker Thorgan Hazard to a new contract.



Hazard has impressed at Borussia-Park, but will have just 12 months left to run on his contract at the club in the summer.











The attacker, who has been linked with both Bayern Munich and Liverpool of late, is expected to be the subject to interest in the summer, but Eberl is hopeful of strengthening Gladbach's position when it comes to repelling clubs wanting to sign Hazard.



He said on Sky Deutschland before Gladbach's meeting with Hertha Berlin: "We would like to extend [his contract], that is clear.





"We are hopeful that it will work, but I cannot promise that to anyone."



Hazard has scored nine goals in 20 Bundesliga games for Gladbach this season, along with chipping in with eight assists.





The Belgian has powered the club's push to finish in a Champions League spot this term and Gladbach are currently sitting third in the Bundesliga standings.



However, they suffered a shock 3-0 home defeat against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

