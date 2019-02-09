It’s Not Fair – Mauricio Pochettino Unhappy With Fixture Schedule

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino manager has bemoaned the lack of help Spurs get from the Premier League when it comes to scheduling ahead of Champions League games.



The north London club will be in action on Sunday when they host Leicester City at Wembley, before welcoming Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.











Clubs in Europe do often get help from their respective associations when it comes to scheduling league games ahead of European competitions in order to give them the best chance possible to succeed.



Pochettino conceded that English clubs never get that kind of help and believes the Premier League needs to bring in a little more common sense into their scheduling ahead of Champions League fixtures.





Pochettino feels other teams in Europe get an unfair advantage over Premier League clubs, who also do not enjoy the comfort of a winter break.



He said in a press conference: “It’s not frustration, I think in another country, clubs that are involved in Europe always get helped. The league will help you to try and arrive in the best condition.





“You can’t move the fixture because you play in different competitions, OK you can understand, but when you have a clean week and can play Friday or Saturday, it’s so difficult to understand.



“You need a minimum 72 hours, but we will have less and how you prepare in these 48 hours with the players that were involved, it’s nearly impossible.



“I think it’s not fair when you compete like this, but we will try to win and perform in the best way.



“But again sometimes the people that go and express their opinion, is they need to have all the info because sometimes when the decision is one or another, sometimes we need to manage many things that people need to be aware of.”



Tottenham’s opponents Dortmund are in action on Saturday, which will give the side one more day to rest and recuperate.



However, the Germans must travel to England, while Tottenham have home comforts.

