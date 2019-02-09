Mauricio Pochettino Feels Liverpool Suffering Similarly To Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed suggestions that Liverpool are a little bit nervous going into the business end of the season and believes that there is no doubt that the Reds will be there in the Premier League title race until the end.



The Reds have drawn their last two games in the league and as a result have been displaced from top spot, which now is occupied by Manchester City, though the defending champions have played one more game.











The Argentine manager believes that the situation at Anfield is similar to that at Wembley, with both teams being affected by injuries and therefore it is difficult to keep up that level.



However, once the tough phase is over, Pochettino believes that the Reds will be back on track and will be in the title race at the end of the season.





"No. It’s tough the Premier League. There’s a lot of circumstances that happen. They are suffering a similar situation to us with injuries and I know it’s not easy to keep the same level", Pochettino said at a press conference.



"The period is going to be tough for everyone that wants to win the trophy at the end.





"But no doubt Liverpool will be there until the end and I hope we too."



The Londoners are five points adrift of the top two at the moment, having played 25 matches.

