X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/02/2019 - 14:05 GMT

No Aaron Ramsey Or Mesut Ozil In Squad – Arsenal Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

 




Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to take on struggling Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners have now slipped down to sixth place in the Premier League standings and boss Unai Emery will be desperate for his men not to drop points at Huddersfield.




And he will be encouraged by the fact Arsenal have won all three of their Premier League meetings with Huddersfield.

Emery selects Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he chooses Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal as a three. Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira slot into midfield, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi support Alexandre Lacazette.

If the Spaniard needs to make changes he has a bench full of options, including Denis Suarez and Mohamed Elneny.

There is no Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the squad.

 


Arsenal Team vs Huddersfield Town

Leno, Maitland-Niles, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac, Torreira, Guendouzi, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Lacazette

Substitutes: Cech, Mavropanos, Elneny, Suarez, Nketiah, Lichtsteiner, Willock
 