06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/02/2019 - 12:23 GMT

We Raise Our Game – Oxford Star Warns Sunderland

 




Oxford United winger Jordan Graham has warned Sunderland that the U's are capable of raising their game and performance levels when big teams come to the Kassam Stadium.

The U's managed to beat third placed Portsmouth in January and will this afternoon play host to promotion hunting Sunderland.




The last time the two sides met was in September, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light, and Graham is keen for Oxford to be competitive again.

The winger insists that his side have a tendency to lift their game against big teams as they have done in the past.
 


“I think we play better against bigger teams because we raise our game and we have a clear game plan", Graham was quoted as saying by the Oxford Mail.

“Whereas when you play some of the lower league teams it can be anything – long balls, this and that.
 


“So as long as we stick to what the gaffer tells us to do and give 100 per cent effort I think we can beat them.

“We’ve found their weaknesses and we just have to exploit them.”

Oxford are currently placed in the relegation zone, with 32 points from 30 games, level on points with Bristol Rovers.
 