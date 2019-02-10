XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/02/2019 - 12:17 GMT

Jonny Hayes Plays – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to St Johnstone in a Scottish Cup tie this afternoon at Celtic Park. 

Brendan Rodgers' men are looking to make progress in the cup competition and will start as heavy favourites, having seen off St Johnstone twice in recent weeks, running out 2-0 winners at home and away.




Rodgers opts to pick Scott Bain in goal, while at the back he has Jeremy Toljan, Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic and Jonny Hayes.

Further up the pitch the Celtic manager goes with Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie, while James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support Oliver Burke.

If Rodgers needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Timothy Weah and Odsonne Edouard.

 


Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Bain, Toljan, Boyata, Simunovic, Hayes, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Burke

Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Ntcham, Edouard, Lustig, Weah, Ajer
 