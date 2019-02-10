Liverpool Will Be Fired Up For Bayern Munich Clash, Reds Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Andrew Robertson says Liverpool will be fully fired up for the visit of Bayern Munich later this month and will use a spell of warm weather training to help prepare.



Liverpool eased to a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday to return to winning ways and the Reds briefly hit top spot in the Premier League before Manchester City destroyed Chelsea 6-0 on Sunday.











Jurgen Klopp's men are not next in action until the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Bayern Munich, set for 19th February.



Klopp will use the break to take his men to warmer climes for a spell of warm weather training and Robertson believes it will prove to be the perfect preparation.





And he has promised Liverpool will be fired up for Bayern Munich's visit.



"It’s good to go away. It’s going to be hard week, we already know that – full of training and things like that", Robertson told his club's official site.





"But it’s what we enjoy doing.



"Hopefully the weather is nice, it’s always a bit nicer training in the sun than it is the rain.



"It will be good to get away, then we come back fully fired into the Bayern Munich game, which will hopefully be another special night here."



Bayern Munich have a further game before they head to Liverpool, with a Bavarian derby against Augsburg on Friday night.

