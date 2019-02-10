XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/02/2019 - 20:37 GMT

Marseille Ready To Press Sell Trigger On Arsenal and Chelsea Chased Teen Talent

 




Arsenal and Chelsea target Boubacar Kamara is tipped to be be sold by Marseille in the summer if he will not sign a new contract.

The highly rated young defender broke into the Marseille side last term and has continued to catch the eye with his performances at the Stade Velodrome this term.




Kamara's performances have seen a host of big clubs linked with wanting to scoop him up, including Arsenal, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

He will enter the last 12 months of his contract at Marseille in the summer and is unsure about putting pen to paper to an extension.
 


As such, according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, Marseille could quickly look to cash in on Kamara in the summer.

Kamara has clocked 24 appearances in all competitions for Marseille this season, turning out most regularly as a centre-back and on occasion as a left-back.
 


The defender has been capped by France at Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level.
 