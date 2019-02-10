Players Had No Pride, No Fight – Former Chelsea Star On Manchester City Humiliation

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Sinclair has admitted he did not see any pride from the Chelsea players during their 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City.



The Blues crumbled at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot, with Italian boss Maurizio Sarri having no answers as 4-0 at half time became 6-0 at full time.











Sinclair admits he was surprised to see that Sarri did not make any changes at half time, but he was even more shocked by the Chelsea players not working their socks off to make sure they at least drew the second half.



"I didn't see the pride from the players coming out in the second half", Sinclair said on Chelsea TV after the match.





"I was surprised that it was the same eleven that came out for the second half.



"I just didn't see that pride to at least draw the second half of the game and prevent the humilation.





"The body language of the players, there was no fight in them."



Sarri did make changes during the course of the second half as Matteo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Emerson Palmieri came off the bench, however all were like for like replacements.



Chelsea have not managed to score a goal on the road in 2019, suffering defeats at Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Bournemouth and Manchester City.

