Ryan Kent Was Shy, Now He’s A Man – Rangers Assistant Sees Benefits of Familiar Faces

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister believes Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent is reaping the rewards of having a host of familiar faces on the Gers coaching staff, as he has gone from a shy person to a man.



Kent has caught the eye with his performances for Rangers this season and has established himself as a key man at Ibrox as the Gers look to battle Celtic for the title.











Liverpool legend and former Reds Under-18s coach Steven Gerrard is in charge at Ibrox and leaned heavily on his Anfield connections to staff his coaching team in Scotland.



And McAllister thinks that having so many familiar faces at Rangers is paying dividends for Kent.





"I can also see the benefits of him having Michael Beale, Steven Gerrard, Tommy Coulson, Jordan Milsom – and I was there for that short period – so the biggest difference here is he has four or five familiar faces [from Liverpool]", McAllister was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"He’s gone from someone with the confidence levels of quite a shy young man, to someone who has become a man.





"He’s blossomed, and that reflects on the pitch.



"His performance levels have gone up with the experience and the demands of playing in front of a big crowd."



Kent's stock has increased due to his spell at Rangers and while he may be unlikely to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's first team plans next season, the Gers would be sure to face strong competition if they seek to re-sign him.

