Borussia Dortmund Have Improved, Tottenham Star Warns

Tottenham Hotspur winger Heung-Min Son has admitted Borussia Dortmund are in better shape compared to last season and insists they will give Spurs a very good game tonight.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men will renew hostilities with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley tonight as they play host to the Germans in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 clash between the sides.











Both teams met during the group stage of the competition last season and Spurs managed to trump the Bundesliga outfit and secure qualification to the knockout stage as group winners then.



However, both teams have endured contrasting fortunes this term with Dortmund emerging as a major force in Germany and progressing to the knockout stage as winners from Group A.





On the other hand, Spurs needed a turnaround in the final few games in the group stage to pip Inter to second place in Group B before booking their meeting with Dortmund.



And Son, who has netted eight goals in his career against Dortmund, admitted Spurs' opponents are in much better shape compared to last season.





The South Korean also insisted Dortmund will provide a stern challenge to Spurs tonight, especially considering how things change so quickly in football.



“Borussia Dortmund are one of the best teams in Germany, they are top of the table right now and it’s a special thing for me to play against them”, Son told the club’s official website.



“It’s always been an honour to play against them, especially as I’ve won most times!



"It’s always great to win against such a big team.



“That doesn’t matter though, it is history and I just want to focus on this game.



“Football changes so quickly. Last season in the group stage they were still a great side but they’ve improved, they are even better than last season.



“It will be a very good game and I’m so excited to play against them again.”



Spurs are currently on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League, while Dortmund are without a win in their last three outings in all competitions.

