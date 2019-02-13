XRegister
06 October 2018

13/02/2019 - 22:06 GMT

Can’t Understand How We Only Beat Swansea By One Goal – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he finds it tough to understand why the Whites only won by one goal this evening, after they claimed all three Championship points in a 2-1 victory over Swansea City.

It took 20 minutes for Leeds to pull in front at Elland Road, with birthday boy Pontus Jansson doing the honours. The Swedish defender finished well, with the ball falling to him following a corner not being properly cleared by Swansea.




Leeds made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, Jack Harrison heading into the back of the net following a cross from Ezgjan Alioski on the left flank.

The hosts had chances to extend their advantage, but could not take them and were made to sweat near the end after Luke Ayling gave away a penalty and Oli McBurnie converted it in the 87th minute.
 


It was too little too late for Swansea though and Leeds booked a 2-1 win which took them back to the top of the Championship standings with 32 games played.

For Bielsa, Leeds clearly dominated and the Whites head coach concedes he is at a loss by the narrow nature of the scoreline.
 


"It’s hard to understand that we only won by one goal difference because we dominated the game, we had many chances to score", he told his post match press conference.

"And also we had many actions that could have become chances to score and didn’t become chances to score."

The Leeds boss also admits that winning this evening means the lengthy break before the Whites' next game can be tackled in a calm manner.

"When we win the game we can wait for the next game with serenity", Bielsa added, before revealing the ten-day break means he can relax.

"I will take advantage of these days to rest."
 

 