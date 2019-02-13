XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/02/2019 - 21:02 GMT

Celtic Fans Won’t Be Happy With Quality of Squad, Former Bhoy Believes

 




Former Celtic and Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough believes that Bhoys fans will not be happy with the shape of the squad at Parkhead.

Celtic opted against making big signings in the transfer window last summer, but shocked supporters by selling striker Moussa Dembele to French club Lyon on transfer deadline day.




Brendan Rodgers was busy in the January window as he sought to beef up his squad in light of a serious challenge from rivals Rangers, but Celtic focused on short term loan deals as Jeremy Toljan, Timothy Weah and Oliver Burke arrived on agreements running until the end of the season.

Celtic have just announced a net profit of £15.2m for the first half of the season and have £38.6m in the bank.
 


And Rough thinks Celtic fans will be looking for the club to spend to bring the squad up to the standard it was in years past.

"I don't think too many Celtic fans will be happy with the squad as it is just now", Rough said on PLZ Soccer.
 


"If you look at it now, it's not a Champions League squad, not by a million miles, compared to the players they had.

"So I'm sure the supporters will be looking for some kind of investment to get back into the Champions League because that's where they want to be.

"To do that you need to spend money", the former goalkeeper added.

Celtic missed out on making the Champions League group stage this season, but are still involved in the Europa League.
 