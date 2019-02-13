Celtic Must Complete At European Level, Brendan Rodgers Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers believes that given Celtic's history in continental competition, the Bhoys must compete at the top level in Europe.



Celtic will host Valencia in the first leg of their last 32 Europa League tie at Parkhead on Thursday night and are looking to cause an upset against the Spanish giants.











Valencia are the favourites to beat Celtic over two legs and progress in the competition, but Rodgers is looking forward to seeing his players show their mettle.



He believes the club’s history and tradition demands that the Scottish champions are competitive in Europe.





Rodgers said in a press conference ahead of the first leg: "It's very important for Celtic to compete at this level.



“The club is historically synonymous with European competition so we want to do all we can to do well.”





Celtic did well to make it out of a tough Europa League group and are going into the game on the back of a good run of form.



Rodgers believes the tie could not have come at a better time for his players, who he feels have already proven they are good enough at European level.



"We couldn't have arrived into the game at a better moment.



“The confidence is high and they have shown they belong at this level."

