Chelsea and Manchester United’s Ivan Rakitic’s Hopes Boosted

Chelsea and Manchester United have had their hopes of landing Ivan Rakitic boosted as it has been claimed that Barcelona will not offer him a new contract to stay at the Camp Nou.



Rakitic’s future at Barcelona is under a cloud going into the summer as speculation rises that he could be leaving the club at the end of the season.











Barcelona’s decision to sign Frenkie de Jong from Ajax and their continued interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot has put question marks over the Croatian’s future at the Catalan club.



And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona have made a decision not to offer him a new and improved contract in an effort to keep him at the club beyond the summer.





Rakitic decided against leaving Barcelona last year in the face of a lucrative offer from PSG, but the Catalan giants have made it clear that they will not be offering a new deal.



And ahead of another uncertain summer for Rakitic, the club are not prepared to look at improving Rakitic's contract.





The Croatian has reportedly come to a decision that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season and the club also want him to take a call on his future soon.



Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be interested in Rakitic, with Inter also believed to be closely following developments in Catalunya.

