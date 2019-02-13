Claim From Italy: Chelsea In Touch With Laurent Blanc

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have touched base with Laurent Blanc to discuss the possibility of the Frenchman replacing Maurizio Sarri, it has been claimed.



Sarri’s position has come under increasing scrutiny following Chelsea’s 6-0 humiliation at Manchester City, their worst league defeat since 1991.











Chelsea have shipped in 12 goals in their last three Premier League games away from home without scoring and the Italian is under severe pressure to turn things around soon.



But Chelsea are already claimed to be planning ahead and are assessing options to replace the former Napoli man, who they appointed last summer, in the future.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the west London club have already got in touch with former France and Paris Saint-Germain coach Blanc with a view to possibly getting him in as Sarri’s replacement.



Blanc won four league titles as Bordeaux and PSG boss but has been out of work since leaving the Parc des Princes in 2016.





The Frenchman has admitted that he is looking to get back into management as soon as possible and is eyeing a position in the summer.



Chelsea did have contact with Blanc before they appointed Sarri last summer.

