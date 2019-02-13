XRegister
13/02/2019 - 22:16 GMT

Dortmund Looked Very Strong But Night So Special – Tottenham Star Lauds 3-0 Win

 




Jan Vertonghen has saluted a strong Borussia Dortmund outfit, but hailed a special night at Wembley after Tottenham Hotspur ran out 3-0 winners to take control of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The opening 45 minutes at the national stadium were a tight affair and offered little clue of what was to come in the second period.




Spurs needed just two minutes after the restart to pull ahead when Heung-Min Son neatly sidefooted a volley into the back of the net, Vertonghen the provider with a well-timed cross.

Vertonghen then scored himself in the 83d minute as he connected with a ball from Serge Aurier, while Dortmund were reeling three minutes later when substitute Fernando Llorente headed in a corner from Christian Eriksen.
 


There was little to split the teams in the first half, Vertonghen admits, but the Tottenham defender saluted the way his side took a firm grip of the tie in the second 45 minutes.

He said on BT Sport after the match: "They looked very strong [initially] and had the better of the game, but in the second half we were able to turn it around.
 


"They dropped off a bit then that early goal in the second half helped.

"We had the confidence to keep going."

The Belgian defender, who operated as a full-back on the night, believes that Spurs enjoyed a special occasion at Wembley and the second half made all the difference.

"It was at Wembley too in the Champions League so it was special. It was one of those nights.

"We were able to keep them quiet in the second half and they weren't able to be clinical.

"The game changed in the second half definitely."
 

 