Dundee Scoop Up Rangers Youth Coach As Academy Head

Follow @insidefutbol





Dundee have confirmed the appointment of former Rangers defender Stephen Wright as their new head of academy at Dens Park.



Wright has taken up his new role with Dundee after leaving Rangers, where he served as a school coach and the head of the intermediate academy.











The 47-year-old spent three years at Ibrox as a player and eventually returned to Rangers after securing his coaching badges with the SFA and UEFA.



Despite only making a handful of appearances for Rangers as a player, Wright had been involved with the club in a coaching role from 2017.





Prior to his return and subsequent switch to Dundee, the former Ger also has experience of coaching the first team at Dunfermline Athletic.



Wright eventually took up the role of head of youth at Dunfermline Athletic before switching to the Fife Elite Football Academy in a similar role.





And after his association with Rangers for almost two years, Wright will now nurture the academy at Dens Park in his new role with Dundee.



Wright, who has turned out for the likes of Wolves and Bradford City in England, also represented Scotland at senior level.

