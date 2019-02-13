XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/02/2019 - 12:08 GMT

I’d Love Marcelo Bielsa To Become England Manager – UK Ambassador

 




The UK ambassador to Argentina, Mark Kent, has admitted that he would love to see Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa in charge of the England team.

Bielsa has earned huge praise for the work he has carried out in trying to revive Leeds this season as they look to earn promotion to the top tier of English football.




The Argentine has made the headlines for some of the positive work he has carried out at Leeds, but also earned notoriety for trying to spy on opposition teams’ training sessions.

But the 63-year-old has been held up as a visionary and Kent admits that it would be an interesting choice if England turn to him to manage the national side in the future.
 


He is delighted with the work Gareth Southgate has carried out with the Three Lions, but believes the possibility of Bielsa managing England would be a very interesting scenario.

Kent told Argentine outlet infobae: “Yes, I’d love to have Bielsa as the coach of the England team, although Gareth Southgate is doing a very good job.
 


“No one expected the team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

"He has done a class job and has promoted young players to the national team.

“But for the future, I don’t see why we cannot have an Argentine coach for the national team.

"We already have very good Argentine coaches in England: [Mauricio] Pochettino, Bielsa.

“Yes, if tomorrow they tell me that Bielsa is going to be England coach for a few years, I would see it as something interesting.”

Bielsa’s side have seen a dip in form over the last month but Leeds are still one of the favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League.
 