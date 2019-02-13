XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/02/2019 - 19:02 GMT

Juan Foyth and Lucas Moura Start – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Dortmund Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their side and substitutes to play host to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie this evening.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be looking for his men to secure a good advantage to take to Germany for the second leg, but Tottenham face a side in fine form in the shape of the Ruhr giants.




Pochettino continues to have to make do without Ben Davies, Dele Alli and Harry Kane, who are all injured.

Tottenham have Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence Pochettino opts for Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth at the back. Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen are full-backs. Harry Winks is in midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura support Heung-Min Son.

If the Argentine tactician needs to make changes to try to influence the game he has a bench full of options, including Erik Lamela and Danny Rose.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Borussia Dortmund

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Rose, Skipp, Wanyama, Lamela, Llorente
 