Leeds United Didn’t Give Paul Heckingbottom Fair Chance – Former Championship Star

Former Championship winger Adam Hammill insists that Leeds United did not give Paul Heckingbottom a fair crack of the whip during his short stint as head coach at Elland Road.



Heckingbottom, who is currently being linked with the vacant managerial post at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, has been unemployed since being sacked by Leeds last summer.











The Englishman lasted for about four months at Leeds after only managing to procure a 13th placed finish in the league table, before being eventually replaced by Marcelo Bielsa last summer.



Despite his struggles in west Yorkshire, Hammill, who played under the tutelage of Heckingbottom at Barnsley, has backed him as a worthy successor to Neil Lennon at Hibernian.





Hammill also believes that Leeds did not give Heckingbottom a fair crack of the whip by pulling the trigger too soon on his spell at Elland Road.



The winger stressed that Heckingbottom did not get a chance to implement his ideas at Leeds or to get the type of players he wanted at the club.





“I felt sorry for how things ended for him at Leeds.



"I don’t think he got a fair crack of the whip at Leeds”, Hamill was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“He didn’t get the chance to implement his philosophies and get his type of players in.”



Heckingbottom guided Barnsley to the EFL Trophy in 2016 and clinched promotion to the Championship by beating Millwall in the playoff final in the same season.

